Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Records -2.20% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) was $9.80 for the day, down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882604 shares were traded. MRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Austin Charles sold 1,073 shares for $6.49 per share. The transaction valued at 6,964 led to the insider holds 5,277 shares of the business.

Fischer Seth H. Z. sold 1,018 shares of MRNS for $6,658 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 6,026 shares after completing the transaction at $6.54 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ezickson Elan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $6.56 each. As a result, the insider received 4,920 and left with 5,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 495.37M and an Enterprise Value of 405.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNS has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.40.

Shares Statistics:

MRNS traded an average of 721.20K shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.86. EPS for the following year is -$2.54, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$3.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.1M to a low estimate of $4.4M. As of the current estimate, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.79M, an estimated increase of 220.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.02M, an increase of 157.30% less than the figure of $220.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.48M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.4M and the low estimate is $27.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.