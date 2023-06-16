Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Records 0.82 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.6064 High

In the latest session, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) closed at $0.59 down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821771 shares were traded. MBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6064 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5470.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when KLEMP WALTER V bought 45,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 57,632 led to the insider holds 409,890 shares of the business.

KLEMP WALTER V bought 22,500 shares of MBRX for $25,866 on Nov 21. The CEO and President now owns 364,890 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, KLEMP WALTER V, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 24,742 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,257 and bolstered with 342,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 17.99M and an Enterprise Value of -18.96M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBRX has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0574.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBRX has traded an average of 255.79K shares per day and 143.3k over the past ten days. A total of 28.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.79M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MBRX as of May 30, 2023 were 8.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 16.3k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$1.07.