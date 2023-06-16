Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Nerdy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.95, up 2.07% from its previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1544204 shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NRDY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Cohn Charles K. bought 19,000 shares for $3.86 per share. The transaction valued at 73,340 led to the insider holds 10,622,359 shares of the business.

Cohn Charles K. bought 21,500 shares of NRDY for $76,970 on Jun 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,603,359 shares after completing the transaction at $3.58 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Cohn Charles K., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 24,000 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,360 and bolstered with 10,581,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDY now has a Market Capitalization of 387.18M and an Enterprise Value of 297.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8300.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NRDY traded 893.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.14M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of May 30, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 4.17M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $46.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $47M to a low estimate of $45.34M. As of the current estimate, Nerdy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.19M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.81M, an increase of 28.50% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.66M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $251.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.71M and the low estimate is $235.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.