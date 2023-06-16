Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Rise 29.63% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.40

The price of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at $1.40 in the last session, up 29.63% from day before closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 305781743 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NKLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 252,260 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 196,886 led to the insider holds 1,632,657 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of NKLA for $59,505 on May 11. The Director now owns 1,884,917 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Lohscheller Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 27,863 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider received 58,847 and left with 849,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKLA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3207.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NKLA traded on average about 33.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 90.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 549.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of May 30, 2023 were 112.89M with a Short Ratio of 112.89M, compared to 106.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.75% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.28M to a low estimate of $12.25M. As of the current estimate, Nikola Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.13M, an estimated decrease of -16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.53M, an increase of 37.90% over than the figure of -$16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 188.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $547.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816.6M and the low estimate is $336.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 273.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.