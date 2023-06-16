Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) was $4.04 for the day, up 4.66% from the previous closing price of $3.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525289 shares were traded. ORMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.20 and its Current Ratio is at 31.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Mayer Arie bought 3,800 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 8,398 led to the insider holds 26,809 shares of the business.

Mayer Arie bought 5,009 shares of ORMP for $11,120 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 23,009 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, KIDRON NADAV, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 26,000 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,014 and bolstered with 126,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORMP now has a Market Capitalization of 161.71M and an Enterprise Value of 8.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 62.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORMP is 1.76, which has changed by 8.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORMP has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1256.

Shares Statistics:

ORMP traded an average of 917.00K shares per day over the past three months and 402.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.06M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORMP as of May 30, 2023 were 923.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 520.35k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674k, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $700k, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7M, down -0.50% from the average estimate.