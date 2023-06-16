Paysafe Limited (PSFE) expected to report EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) closed at $11.08 down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $11.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550328 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paysafe Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSFE now has a Market Capitalization of 678.84M and an Enterprise Value of 3.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSFE has reached a high of $30.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSFE has traded an average of 424.73K shares per day and 533.57k over the past ten days. A total of 60.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.95M. Insiders hold about 27.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PSFE as of May 30, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 1.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$10.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $395.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $400.5M to a low estimate of $384.01M. As of the current estimate, Paysafe Limited’s year-ago sales were $378.91M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.78M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $389.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.