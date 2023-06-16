Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) closed the day trading at $15.01 up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $14.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953518 shares were traded. PRME stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRME, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 28,960 shares for $14.87 per share. The transaction valued at 430,684 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 28,100 shares of PRME for $425,102 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.13 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 16,031 shares for $14.98 each. As a result, the insider received 240,151 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRME now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRME has reached a high of $21.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRME traded about 275.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRME traded about 474.69k shares per day. A total of 89.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.94M. Insiders hold about 25.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.36% stake in the company. Shares short for PRME as of May 30, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 3.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$2.01.