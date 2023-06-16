Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Stock Closes down -11.52% on Thursday Trading

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) closed the day trading at $0.60 down -11.52% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0781 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540320 shares were traded. PCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6567 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5511.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCSA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Young David bought 40,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 470,424 shares of the business.

Young David bought 20,000 shares of PCSA for $10,998 on Apr 14. The President & CEO now owns 430,424 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Young David, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,600 and bolstered with 410,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 14.48M and an Enterprise Value of 3.95M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCSA has reached a high of $3.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6085, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2978.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCSA traded about 114.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCSA traded about 308.37k shares per day. A total of 22.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.11M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCSA as of May 30, 2023 were 201.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 194.03k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.