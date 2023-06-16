Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Decline -8.42% in Day Trading, Closes at $93.61

The price of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed at $93.61 in the last session, down -8.42% from day before closing price of $102.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2254033 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RETA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on June 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $115 from $80 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Soni Manmeet Singh sold 78,085 shares for $102.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,034,343 led to the insider holds 58,376 shares of the business.

Soni Manmeet Singh sold 4,711 shares of RETA for $469,297 on Jun 12. The COO, CFO and President now owns 111,461 shares after completing the transaction at $99.62 per share. On May 16, another insider, Meyer Colin John, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 625 shares for $80.94 each. As a result, the insider received 50,590 and left with 78,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RETA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.52B and an Enterprise Value of 3.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2350.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21k whereas that against EBITDA is -10.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RETA is 1.51, which has changed by 202.46% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $106.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RETA traded on average about 739.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 714.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 3.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of May 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 4.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.59% and a Short% of Float of 17.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.47 and a low estimate of -$3.39, while EPS last year was -$2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.44, with high estimates of -$1.91 and low estimates of -$3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.57 and -$12.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.28. EPS for the following year is -$4.22, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.94 and -$8.86.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.21M, an increase of 3,272.20% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22M, up 2,249.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.52M and the low estimate is $164.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 509.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.