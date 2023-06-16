REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) closed at $0.40 in the last session, up 4.87% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0187 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814181 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3756.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REE now has a Market Capitalization of 98.60M and an Enterprise Value of -33.65M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $1.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3479, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5137.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REE traded on average about 500.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 275.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 297.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.33M. Insiders hold about 21.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of May 30, 2023 were 596.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 1.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

