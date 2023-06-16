Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $161.06

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) closed the day trading at $161.06 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $161.43. On the day, 635914 shares were traded. RGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Madaus Martin D bought 500 shares for $156.18 per share. The transaction valued at 78,090 led to the insider holds 1,611 shares of the business.

Madaus Martin D bought 500 shares of RGEN for $79,595 on May 05. The Director now owns 1,111 shares after completing the transaction at $159.19 per share. On May 04, another insider, Madaus Martin D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $161.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,575 and bolstered with 611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.96B and an Enterprise Value of 8.77B. As of this moment, Repligen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGEN is 1.06, which has changed by 12.83% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $262.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGEN traded about 544.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGEN traded about 417.02k shares per day. A total of 55.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of May 30, 2023 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 5.36M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.98% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $168.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.9M to a low estimate of $158.4M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $207.63M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.83M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.54M, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $856.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $908.71M and the low estimate is $829.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.