Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SMTC

After finishing at $23.09 in the prior trading day, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed at $22.60, down -2.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1484204 shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.58.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMTC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.45B and an Enterprise Value of 2.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $65.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of May 30, 2023 were 8.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.88M, compared to 8.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.88% and a Short% of Float of 19.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $238.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $237.96M. As of the current estimate, Semtech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $209.25M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.53M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.