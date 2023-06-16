SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $28.06

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) closed the day trading at $28.06 up 1.81% from the previous closing price of $27.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572174 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence sold 1,750,000 shares for $28.50 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875,000 led to the insider holds 3,081,307 shares of the business.

Hambleton Julie sold 1,106 shares of SWTX for $34,841 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 4,818 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Pichl Daniel, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 858 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 26,598 and left with 35,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWTX traded about 677.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWTX traded about 753.79k shares per day. A total of 62.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SWTX as of May 30, 2023 were 12.36M with a Short Ratio of 12.36M, compared to 11.56M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.77% and a Short% of Float of 24.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.18 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.21 and -$5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.94. EPS for the following year is -$4.24, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.31 and -$5.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101M and the low estimate is $23.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 414.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.