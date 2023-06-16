SR (Spire Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) closed at $63.69 down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $63.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520990 shares were traded. SR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.34.

For a deeper understanding of Spire Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $75 from $73 previously.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.35B and an Enterprise Value of 7.86B. As of this moment, Spire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.85.

Over the past 52 weeks, SR has reached a high of $77.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.94.

For the past three months, SR has traded an average of 267.61K shares per day and 369.68k over the past ten days. A total of 52.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SR as of May 30, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SR is 2.88, from 2.81 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 59.80% for SR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

