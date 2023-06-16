T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) was $1.66 for the day, up 3.75% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568488 shares were traded. IDAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IDAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDAI now has a Market Capitalization of 12.43M and an Enterprise Value of 12.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDAI has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0771, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4880.

Shares Statistics:

IDAI traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 449.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.63M. Insiders hold about 35.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IDAI as of May 30, 2023 were 142.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 110.32k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38M, down -32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.15M and the low estimate is $10.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.