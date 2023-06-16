Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3400 Before Closing at $0.44

In the latest session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) closed at $0.44 up 23.84% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0847 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739521 shares were traded. TKAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKAT now has a Market Capitalization of 15.40M and an Enterprise Value of -48.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -11.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKAT has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7681.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TKAT has traded an average of 99.92K shares per day and 334.14k over the past ten days. A total of 55.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.84M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TKAT as of May 30, 2023 were 99.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 100.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

