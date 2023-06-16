Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Shares Rise by 15.96% to Close at $0.34

As of close of business last night, Tenon Medical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.34, up 15.96% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0466 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8726593 shares were traded. TNON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3386 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2764.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when VAN DICK STEVEN M bought 50,000 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 13,650 led to the insider holds 100,416 shares of the business.

GINN RICHARD sold 64,990 shares of TNON for $81,887 on May 23. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 85,318 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On May 23, another insider, FOSTER STEVEN M, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 27,791 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider received 35,017 and left with 44,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNON now has a Market Capitalization of 3.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNON has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4993, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7889.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNON traded 211.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.51M. Insiders hold about 30.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TNON as of May 30, 2023 were 169.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 223.03k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Tenon Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135k, an estimated increase of 640.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M, an increase of 380.80% less than the figure of $640.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $691k, up 623.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.83M and the low estimate is $12.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 156.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.