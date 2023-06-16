TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $26.48 During Trading Session

After finishing at $27.18 in the prior trading day, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) closed at $26.48, down -2.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2354433 shares were traded. TGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Power Sean A sold 73,647 shares for $26.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,966,375 led to the insider holds 654,836 shares of the business.

Echelard Yann bought 9,000 shares of TGTX for $95,760 on Jan 06. The Director now owns 201,848 shares after completing the transaction at $10.64 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Charney Laurence N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $11.10 each. As a result, the insider received 333,000 and left with 234,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 3.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 485.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 132.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 457.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has reached a high of $35.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGTX as of May 30, 2023 were 22.43M with a Short Ratio of 22.43M, compared to 25.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.01% and a Short% of Float of 18.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $14.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.2M to a low estimate of $12.04M. As of the current estimate, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $594k, an estimated increase of 2,329.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.35M, an increase of 26,868.10% over than the figure of $2,329.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79M, up 2,891.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.9M and the low estimate is $165.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 206.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.