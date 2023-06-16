The name Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) was $45.26 for the day, up 13.52% from the previous closing price of $39.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3065677 shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SDGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Lorton Kenneth Patrick sold 10,000 shares for $40.06 per share. The transaction valued at 400,587 led to the insider holds 47,388 shares of the business.

Tran Yvonne sold 7,960 shares of SDGR for $318,461 on May 23. The EVP, CLO & CPO now owns 12,721 shares after completing the transaction at $40.01 per share. On May 22, another insider, Tran Yvonne, who serves as the EVP, CLO & CPO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $35.04 each. As a result, the insider received 525,632 and left with 12,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.24B and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. As of this moment, Schrodinger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 327.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $42.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.17.

Shares Statistics:

SDGR traded an average of 842.88K shares per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.92M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 4.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.93M to a low estimate of $33.63M. As of the current estimate, Schrodinger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.47M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.97M, an increase of 42.60% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.96M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.96M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.3M and the low estimate is $263.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.