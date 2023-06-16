The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) closed at $0.95 in the last session, up 9.12% from day before closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0798 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517364 shares were traded. OLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when YAKOV RONNY bought 100 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 101 led to the insider holds 4,603,174 shares of the business.

YAKOV RONNY bought 2,000 shares of OLB for $1,988 on Feb 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 4,603,074 shares after completing the transaction at $0.99 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Smith Patrick G, who serves as the Vice President of the company, bought 1,650 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,645 and bolstered with 250,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLB now has a Market Capitalization of 14.53M and an Enterprise Value of 15.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLB has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8316, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9855.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLB traded on average about 453.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.55M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OLB as of May 30, 2023 were 35.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 35.27k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.53M to a low estimate of $7.53M. As of the current estimate, The OLB Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.37M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.75M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.75M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.37M, down -5.30% from the average estimate.