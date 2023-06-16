The Progressive Corporation (PGR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The closing price of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) was $128.36 for the day, up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $126.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2681208 shares were traded. PGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 274.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on April 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $150 from $165 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares for $127.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,530,600 led to the insider holds 333,507 shares of the business.

Broz Steven sold 926 shares of PGR for $126,399 on May 19. The Chief Information Officer now owns 26,325 shares after completing the transaction at $136.50 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Broz Steven, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 930 shares for $137.79 each. As a result, the insider received 128,145 and left with 27,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGR now has a Market Capitalization of 75.14B and an Enterprise Value of 81.75B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $149.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.87.

Shares Statistics:

PGR traded an average of 2.98M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 584.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 3.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, PGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.4 and $6.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.33B to a low estimate of $14.7B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.42B, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.45B, an increase of 18.70% less than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.68B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.08B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.3B and the low estimate is $65.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.