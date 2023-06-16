There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO).

The closing price of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) was $27.85 for the day, up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $27.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583849 shares were traded. VSTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Robinson Michael D sold 4,159 shares for $27.76 per share. The transaction valued at 115,454 led to the insider holds 21,430 shares of the business.

Crandell Bradford E sold 3,954 shares of VSTO for $104,227 on Jun 01. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 56,690 shares after completing the transaction at $26.36 per share. On May 09, another insider, Vanderbrink Jason R, who serves as the President, Ammunition of the company, sold 26,500 shares for $28.11 each. As a result, the insider received 744,915 and left with 78,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTO has reached a high of $34.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.88.

Shares Statistics:

VSTO traded an average of 502.28K shares per day over the past three months and 466.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 3.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $5.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $748.5M to a low estimate of $667.24M. As of the current estimate, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $802.61M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $740.73M, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $747.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $731.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.04B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.