This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) closed the day trading at $8.16 up 4.08% from the previous closing price of $7.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138576 shares were traded. OPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPI now has a Market Capitalization of 396.28M and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. As of this moment, Office’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has reached a high of $20.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPI traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPI traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 48.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.63M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPI as of May 30, 2023 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 5.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 15.91%.

Dividends & Splits

OPI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.10.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $132.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.8M to a low estimate of $131.31M. As of the current estimate, Office Properties Income Trust’s year-ago sales were $141.32M, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.06M, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.43M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.27M, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $525.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $527.7M and the low estimate is $524.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.