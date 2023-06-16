trivago N.V. (TRVG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, trivago N.V.’s stock clocked out at $1.16, down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $1.19. On the day, 736237 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRVG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVG now has a Market Capitalization of 397.37M and an Enterprise Value of 124.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2875, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3927.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRVG traded 318.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 741.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 342.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.26M. Insiders hold about 33.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVG as of May 30, 2023 were 328.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 353.74k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $156.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.14M to a low estimate of $150.27M. As of the current estimate, trivago N.V.’s year-ago sales were $147.55M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.24M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $207.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.17M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $584.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $607.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.83M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $654.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.74M and the low estimate is $630.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.