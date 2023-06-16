Understanding Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) closed at $8.79 down -6.79% from its previous closing price of $9.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841370 shares were traded. AMPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amprius Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPX now has a Market Capitalization of 746.90M and an Enterprise Value of 690.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 240.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 232.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPX has reached a high of $26.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMPX has traded an average of 305.67K shares per day and 584.39k over the past ten days. A total of 84.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.22M. Insiders hold about 81.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPX as of May 30, 2023 were 529.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 600.98k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $530k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $600k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $691k, an estimated decrease of -23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $670k, a decrease of -17.90% over than the figure of -$23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $900k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.41M, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31M and the low estimate is $12.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 402.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.