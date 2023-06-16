Understanding Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s financial health through ratios

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed the day trading at $3.92 down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $4.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4116431 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $6 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when RAAB MICHAEL sold 11,357 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 41,489 led to the insider holds 887,655 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Susan sold 4,711 shares of ARDX for $17,210 on May 23. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 353,420 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On May 23, another insider, Renz Justin A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,873 shares for $3.65 each. As a result, the insider received 10,496 and left with 336,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 838.55M and an Enterprise Value of 743.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8076.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARDX traded about 5.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARDX traded about 3.98M shares per day. A total of 207.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.91M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of May 30, 2023 were 17.15M with a Short Ratio of 16.69M, compared to 18.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.00% and a Short% of Float of 8.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $14.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 480.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.59M, an increase of 348.70% less than the figure of $480.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.16M, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.97M and the low estimate is $73.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 115.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.