Understanding Auddia Inc. (AUUD) through its ratios

In the latest session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) closed at $0.51 down -7.34% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0404 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682428 shares were traded. AUUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5474 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4806.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Auddia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Thramann Jeffrey John bought 6,500 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 6,449 led to the insider holds 1,740,859 shares of the business.

Thramann Jeffrey John bought 2,500 shares of AUUD for $2,412 on Jul 12. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,734,359 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUUD now has a Market Capitalization of 7.55M and an Enterprise Value of 9.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUUD has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9788.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUUD has traded an average of 3.65M shares per day and 17.12M over the past ten days. A total of 12.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.96M. Insiders hold about 13.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUUD as of May 30, 2023 were 86.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 199.25k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.66.