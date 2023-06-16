Understanding DatChat Inc. (DATS)’s financial health through ratios

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) closed the day trading at $0.57 down -30.56% from the previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2605 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682462 shares were traded. DATS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6979 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5122.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DATS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Myman Darin M bought 14,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 9,799 led to the insider holds 1,764,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DATS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.81M and an Enterprise Value of 1.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 241.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DATS has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5567.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DATS traded about 252.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DATS traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 20.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.76M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DATS as of May 30, 2023 were 87.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 2.59k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.