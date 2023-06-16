Understanding Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s financial health through ratios

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) closed the day trading at $13.17 down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $13.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662474 shares were traded. INVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 8,000 shares for $13.05 per share. The transaction valued at 104,384 led to the insider holds 7,215,000 shares of the business.

DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 7,000 shares of INVA for $91,297 on Jun 05. The 10% Owner now owns 7,207,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.04 per share. On May 30, another insider, DENNER ALEXANDER J, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $13.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,560,648 and bolstered with 7,200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVA now has a Market Capitalization of 864.00M and an Enterprise Value of 1.17B. As of this moment, Innoviva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVA has reached a high of $15.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INVA traded about 680.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INVA traded about 668.06k shares per day. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.56% stake in the company. Shares short for INVA as of May 30, 2023 were 9.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.93M, compared to 8.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.16% and a Short% of Float of 24.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for INVA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1241:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $67.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.92M to a low estimate of $67.92M. As of the current estimate, Innoviva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.22M, an estimated decrease of -37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.92M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.92M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $282.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.34M, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.66M and the low estimate is $281.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.