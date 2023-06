Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Records -2.12% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) was $0.25 for the day, down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0054 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613016 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2381.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VBLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBLT now has a Market Capitalization of 17.63M and an Enterprise Value of -2.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2013, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1632.

Shares Statistics:

VBLT traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.76M. Insiders hold about 12.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of May 30, 2023 were 724.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 374.16k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.