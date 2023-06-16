Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $24.90

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) closed the day trading at $24.90 down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $25.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624120 shares were traded. VNOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VNOM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 1,810,400 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 54,360,013 led to the insider holds 7,002,347 shares of the business.

BX SWT ML Holdco LLC sold 1,810,400 shares of VNOM for $54,360,013 on Apr 18. The 10% Owner now owns 7,002,347 shares after completing the transaction at $30.03 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 180,000 shares for $30.63 each. As a result, the insider received 5,512,752 and left with 8,812,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNOM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 2.48B. As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $35.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VNOM traded about 399.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VNOM traded about 425.07k shares per day. A total of 72.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of May 30, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

VNOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 2.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.35.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $175.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $158.9M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $239.32M, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.58M, a decrease of -11.80% over than the figure of -$26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $819M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $666.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $718.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $866.47M, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $954M and the low estimate is $691M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.