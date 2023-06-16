Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Stock Price Peaks at $0.4900 During Trading

The closing price of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) was $0.41 for the day, down -17.91% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0892 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011882 shares were traded. VRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4001.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.36M and an Enterprise Value of -2.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1103.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -332.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAX has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4419, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1878.

Shares Statistics:

VRAX traded an average of 588.62K shares per day over the past three months and 675.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.52M. Insiders hold about 45.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.22% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAX as of May 30, 2023 were 201.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 370.15k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.