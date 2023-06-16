Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Records 0.51 million Shares Traded, Reaches $25.12 High

After finishing at $24.44 in the prior trading day, Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) closed at $24.62, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514734 shares were traded. VTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $25 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when STEINBERG JOSEPH S bought 158,000 shares for $16.99 per share. The transaction valued at 2,684,420 led to the insider holds 487,047 shares of the business.

Gerrity Robert W bought 5,000 shares of VTS for $84,250 on Mar 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 154,099 shares after completing the transaction at $16.85 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Gerrity Robert W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $16.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 83,250 and bolstered with 149,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTS now has a Market Capitalization of 708.77M and an Enterprise Value of 750.40M. As of this moment, Vitesse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTS has reached a high of $27.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 420.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 599.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.83M. Insiders hold about 12.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.81% stake in the company. Shares short for VTS as of May 30, 2023 were 383.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 438.57k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VTS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $269.4M and the low estimate is $269.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.