Vroom Inc. (VRM) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5406688 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when MYLOD ROBERT J JR bought 500,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 379,000 led to the insider holds 970,138 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 6,131 shares of VRM for $4,731 on May 22. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 371,802 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Zakowicz Agnieszka, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 360 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 289 and left with 202,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRM now has a Market Capitalization of 167.98M and an Enterprise Value of 958.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8749, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0568.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRM traded on average about 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of May 30, 2023 were 21.02M with a Short Ratio of 21.02M, compared to 20.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.14% and a Short% of Float of 15.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $225.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $263M to a low estimate of $191.47M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $475.44M, an estimated decrease of -52.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.19M, a decrease of -43.20% over than the figure of -$52.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $839.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $944.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, down -51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.