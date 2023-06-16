Wayfair Inc. (W) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $53.34

As of close of business last night, Wayfair Inc.’s stock clocked out at $53.34, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $52.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4131360 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.86.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of W’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Netzer Thomas sold 10,000 shares for $52.22 per share. The transaction valued at 522,200 led to the insider holds 86,919 shares of the business.

Schaferkordt Anke sold 11 shares of W for $488 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 9,965 shares after completing the transaction at $44.40 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Oblak Steve, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 24,653 shares for $39.54 each. As a result, the insider received 974,780 and left with 219,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 5.99B and an Enterprise Value of 8.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $76.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that W traded 5.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.60% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of May 30, 2023 were 23.84M with a Short Ratio of 23.84M, compared to 22.81M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.23% and a Short% of Float of 45.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 29 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1.37, while EPS last year was -$1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 30 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$3.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 29 analysts expect revenue to total $3.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.