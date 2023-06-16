What shareholders can do to beat the market with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) closed the day trading at $0.67 down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538373 shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6720.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASM now has a Market Capitalization of 79.57M and an Enterprise Value of 80.04M. As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $1.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7087.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASM traded about 563.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASM traded about 268.66k shares per day. A total of 118.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of May 30, 2023 were 383.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 354.31k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $9.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.17M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $11.05M, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.87M, an increase of 48.00% over than the figure of -$11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.19M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.67M and the low estimate is $49.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.