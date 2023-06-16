What shareholders can do to beat the market with Fastly Inc. (FSLY) stock

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) closed the day trading at $17.70 down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $18.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2551976 shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSLY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $18 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Bergman Artur sold 11,163 shares for $16.62 per share. The transaction valued at 185,529 led to the insider holds 6,419,202 shares of the business.

Bergman Artur sold 209,686 shares of FSLY for $3,510,144 on Jun 06. The Chief Architect now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $16.74 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Bergman Artur, who serves as the Chief Architect of the company, sold 11,163 shares for $16.43 each. As a result, the insider received 183,408 and left with 6,430,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $18.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSLY traded about 3.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSLY traded about 2.73M shares per day. A total of 125.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.62M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of May 30, 2023 were 12.32M with a Short Ratio of 12.32M, compared to 12.93M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $118.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $119.95M to a low estimate of $117.56M. As of the current estimate, Fastly Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.52M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.07M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.83M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $495.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $432.73M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $575.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $605.15M and the low estimate is $561.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.