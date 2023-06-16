Which analyst expects SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to perform well in the near future?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed the day trading at $26.66 up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $26.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1624557 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares for $21.47 per share. The transaction valued at 107,350 led to the insider holds 11,662 shares of the business.

DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $164,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.44 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, LEVINE ANDREW S, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 162,400 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 8.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $51.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLG traded about 3.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLG traded about 2.47M shares per day. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of May 30, 2023 were 17.44M with a Short Ratio of 17.44M, compared to 18.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.09% and a Short% of Float of 39.27%.

Dividends & Splits

SLG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.25, up from 3.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.98.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.9 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.63.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $206.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.18M to a low estimate of $179M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $155.23M, an estimated increase of 32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.64M, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $223.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $810.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $867.32M and the low estimate is $654.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.