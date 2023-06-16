X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Records 4.5 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.3947 High

After finishing at $2.41 in the prior trading day, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at $2.27, down -5.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4499828 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3947 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1300.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XFOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 12,269 led to the insider holds 557,245 shares of the business.

Mostafa Adam S. sold 52,500 shares of XFOR for $44,100 on Mar 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 93,696 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Ragan Paula, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 49,678 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider received 41,730 and left with 563,537 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 359.42M and an Enterprise Value of 302.95M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XFOR is 0.67, which has changed by 110.19% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $2.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6983, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3631.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of May 30, 2023 were 8.54M with a Short Ratio of 8.54M, compared to 3.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.86M and the low estimate is $6.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15,300.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.