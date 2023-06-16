Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock Closes up 3.70% on Thursday Trading

After finishing at $14.60 in the prior trading day, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) closed at $15.14, up 3.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957851 shares were traded. ZUMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZUMZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Murphy James P. bought 5,000 shares for $14.87 per share. The transaction valued at 74,350 led to the insider holds 16,312 shares of the business.

Brooks Richard Miles bought 74,930 shares of ZUMZ for $1,016,800 on Jun 05. The CEO now owns 2,647,954 shares after completing the transaction at $13.57 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, ELLIS ADAM CHRISTOPHER, who serves as the President International of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $14.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 146,700 and bolstered with 34,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUMZ now has a Market Capitalization of 299.66M and an Enterprise Value of 390.69M. As of this moment, Zumiez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ has reached a high of $31.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 480.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 954k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.67M. Insiders hold about 19.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUMZ as of May 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.74% and a Short% of Float of 14.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $190.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.83M to a low estimate of $188.51M. As of the current estimate, Zumiez Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.99M, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUMZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $837.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $865.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $958.38M, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $910.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $936.96M and the low estimate is $853M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.