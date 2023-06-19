180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) closed at $1.17 up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141227 shares were traded. ATNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when STEINMAN LAWRENCE bought 18,000 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 22,068 led to the insider holds 48,129 shares of the business.

McGovern Jr. Donald A. bought 10,000 shares of ATNF for $11,470 on May 31. The Director now owns 30,099 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On May 19, another insider, McGovern Jr. Donald A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,800 and bolstered with 20,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATNF now has a Market Capitalization of 6.22M and an Enterprise Value of 4.45M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNF has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4395.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATNF has traded an average of 907.45K shares per day and 207.09k over the past ten days. A total of 5.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.92M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNF as of May 30, 2023 were 162.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 109.91k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.