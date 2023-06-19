3 analysts offer recommendations for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) stock

The price of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) closed at $31.12 in the last session, down -2.81% from day before closing price of $32.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 437338 shares were traded. AMEH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMEH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMEH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.41B. As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMEH has reached a high of $58.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMEH traded on average about 172.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 199.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.43M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AMEH as of May 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.93% and a Short% of Float of 9.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $341.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $346.02M to a low estimate of $338.8M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.7M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $346.53M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $349.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMEH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.