A correction may be in store for FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) shares?

FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) closed the day trading at $29.32 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $29.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53296 shares were traded. FSBW stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSBW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when FULLER ROBERT B sold 5,040 shares for $28.54 per share. The transaction valued at 143,842 led to the insider holds 8,080 shares of the business.

FULLER ROBERT B sold 2,468 shares of FSBW for $77,693 on Nov 09. The Chief Credit Officer now owns 13,080 shares after completing the transaction at $31.48 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, FULLER ROBERT B, who serves as the Chief Credit Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $31.17 each. As a result, the insider received 155,850 and left with 15,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSBW now has a Market Capitalization of 227.58M. As of this moment, FS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSBW has reached a high of $37.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSBW traded about 22.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSBW traded about 18.76k shares per day. A total of 7.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.46M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSBW as of May 30, 2023 were 22.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 14.61k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Dividends & Splits

FSBW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for FSBW, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $4.89, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.16 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $36.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $35.9M. As of the current estimate, FS Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.08M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.55M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSBW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.39M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $149.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.52M and the low estimate is $149.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.