A glimpse at Athira Pharma Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) was $2.95 for the day, down -2.96% from the previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 295348 shares were traded. ATHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATHA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Gengos Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $3.43 per share. The transaction valued at 51,445 led to the insider holds 80,012 shares of the business.

Gengos Andrew bought 45,000 shares of ATHA for $135,150 on Jun 05. The See Below now owns 65,012 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Gengos Andrew, who serves as the See Below of the company, bought 20,012 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,422 and bolstered with 20,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATHA now has a Market Capitalization of 111.76M and an Enterprise Value of -72.38M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHA has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1025.

Shares Statistics:

ATHA traded an average of 216.55K shares per day over the past three months and 310.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.89M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.17M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$4.65.