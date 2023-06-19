A glimpse at Synlogic Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) was $0.56 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0043 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98714 shares were traded. SYBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5740 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5229.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Brennan Aoife sold 19,042 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 10,964 led to the insider holds 256,301 shares of the business.

Awad Antoine sold 6,438 shares of SYBX for $3,707 on Apr 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 74,732 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, JENSEN MICHAEL VANGSTED, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,553 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,470 and left with 46,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYBX now has a Market Capitalization of 38.20M and an Enterprise Value of 132.31k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYBX has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5737, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7657.

Shares Statistics:

SYBX traded an average of 325.70K shares per day over the past three months and 241.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.70M. Insiders hold about 16.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SYBX as of May 30, 2023 were 491.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 288.68k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $920k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $690k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18M, down -41.50% from the average estimate.