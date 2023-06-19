Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) was $7.75 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $7.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 278826 shares were traded. ATNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATNM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATNM now has a Market Capitalization of 204.68M and an Enterprise Value of 112.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2270.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25k whereas that against EBITDA is -2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNM has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.61.

Shares Statistics:

ATNM traded an average of 198.58K shares per day over the past three months and 190.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.00M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNM as of May 30, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.32M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.94.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35M and the low estimate is $16.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,770.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.