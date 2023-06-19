AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.47, down -4.57% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0226 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73647 shares were traded. AIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4714.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 18.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Equels Thomas K bought 161,291 shares for $0.31 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 543,995 shares of the business.

Rodino Peter W III bought 80,646 shares of AIM for $25,000 on Jan 03. The COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel now owns 143,839 shares after completing the transaction at $0.31 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, APPELROUTH STEWART, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,646 shares for $0.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000 and bolstered with 217,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIM now has a Market Capitalization of 22.82M and an Enterprise Value of -6.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 119.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -41.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIM has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4728, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5009.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIM traded 90.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 86.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AIM as of May 30, 2023 were 706.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 767.45k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $141k, down -7.80% from the average estimate.