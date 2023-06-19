AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $34.35 in the prior trading day, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) closed at $33.46, down -2.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 309058 shares were traded. AB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $43.50 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Burke Kate C sold 12,500 shares for $33.79 per share. The transaction valued at 422,375 led to the insider holds 115,205 shares of the business.

Burke Kate C sold 12,500 shares of AB for $438,000 on Mar 22. The COO & CFO now owns 127,705 shares after completing the transaction at $35.04 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Sprules Karl, who serves as the Head of Global Tech and Ops of the company, sold 77,000 shares for $38.76 each. As a result, the insider received 2,984,249 and left with 68,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.79B. As of this moment, AllianceBernstein’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AB has reached a high of $45.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 269.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AB as of May 30, 2023 were 594.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 574.96k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AB’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.71, compared to 3.61 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.66. The current Payout Ratio is 121.30% for AB, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $855.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $860.7M to a low estimate of $850.24M. As of the current estimate, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s year-ago sales were $816.35M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $859.96M, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $869.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $850.03M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.