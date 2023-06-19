Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) was $0.25 for the day, down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0062 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55415 shares were traded. AMPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when BUCHI J KEVIN bought 21,858 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 6,284 led to the insider holds 146,858 shares of the business.

BUCHI J KEVIN bought 25,000 shares of AMPE for $7,400 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 125,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On May 24, another insider, MARTINO MICHAEL A, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 76,890 shares for $0.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,121 and bolstered with 76,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85M and an Enterprise Value of -5.97M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPE has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4115.

Shares Statistics:

AMPE traded an average of 383.84K shares per day over the past three months and 175.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.95M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPE as of May 30, 2023 were 446.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 220.8k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.