An investigation into Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) closed at $17.04 down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $17.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 436884 shares were traded. HOLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $24 from $15 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOLI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 430.16M. As of this moment, Hollysys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLI has reached a high of $20.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOLI has traded an average of 104.76K shares per day and 240.14k over the past ten days. A total of 61.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.98M. Insiders hold about 40.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HOLI as of May 30, 2023 were 318.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 404.83k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HOLI is 0.32, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $586.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $707.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.47M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $842.23M and the low estimate is $842.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.